Why were Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devanga Kalita and Natasha Narwal arrested by Delhi Police?

Two members belonging to Pinjra Tod, a women rights group, were arrested on Saturday for their involvement in the north-east Delhi riots early this year, police said.

The group was involved in organising women protesters at the Jaffrabad metro station where the riots took place. The police said they have arrested two members -- Natasha and Devenagana -- for their involvement in the riots.

According to a report in The Indian Express, they were arrested under IPC Sections 186 (obstruction public servant in discharge of public functions) and IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The two activists arrested are Devanga Kalita (30) and Natasha Narwal (32), both JNU students, according to the Indian Express report.

The same report states that the women were arrested around 6 PM. Pinjra Tod ostensibly said: “Many students and activists have been arrested by Delhi Police in the last few months. We strongly condemn the witch hunt of democratic activists and students being carried out by the state and appeal to the student community and democratic-minded citizens to remain vigilant … in our struggles in face of this repression,” it added.

It said on Facebook:

"UPDATE ON THE ARREST OF TWO STUDENT ACTIVISTS FROM PINJRATOD

Two activists from Pinjratod, Devangana and Natasha have been arrested by the Delhi Police today around 6 pm this evening.

They were arrested from their homes in an FIR registered by the Jafrabad police station, after an interrogation by the Special Cell shortly before officials from PS Jafrabad arrested them. They are currently at Jaffrabad Police Station. The police did not give reasons to their family members for their arrest.

Many students and activists have been arrested by the Delhi Police in the last couple of months. We strongly condemn this hounding of democratic activists and students being carried out by the state and appeal to the student community and all democratic minded citizens to remain vigilant and strong in our struggles in face of this repression.

PINJRATOD"