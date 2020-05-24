What is ‘Pinjra Tod’ and why is it trending on Twitter?

The Delhi Police have arrested two members of Pinjra Tod, Devangana Kalita (30) and Natasha Narwal (32) - a women’s student organisation, in connection with their alleged role in the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) protests held in February this year.

According to reports the two women were a part of the mob that gathered during the anti-CAA protest at the Jaffrabad Metro Station in North East Delhi, which prompted a pro-CAA rally by BJP’s Kapil Mishra, and a day later riots broke out in the national capital.

According to The Indian Express, The women have been arrested after an FIR was registered earlier. They were detained under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).”

Both will be questioned by the Crime Branch SIT and Delhi Police Special Cell, and are scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Meanwhile Twitter is fumed over the arrests made amid the coronavirus pandemic.