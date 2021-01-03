Why skip Phase-III trials for Covaxin? — Congress questions 'premature' approval of COVID-19 vaccine

India's drugs regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Sunday approved the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield', manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the indigenously-developed 'Covaxin' of the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

It paves the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in the country in the coming days, while two more are in advance stages of development.

However, ever since the news broke, the granting of emergency use approval to 'Covaxin' has attracted a host of controversies, owing to the vaccine's chequered past with regard to the trials.

Veteran politicians have now joined in on the debate. Senior leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have questioned the sanction of the vaccine, and expressed concern over the lack of efficacy results for 'Covaxin'.

Granting emergency use approval to Covaxin is 'premature', potentially 'dangerous': Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccine -- Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. He urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to wait till full trials of the vaccine are completed.

Taking to Twitter, the Member of Parliament from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said, "The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous."

He further urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to avoid Covaxin till full trials are over.

"Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime," he added in the tweet.