Why Rahul Gandhi isn’t the only real problem of Congress

Sachin Pilot has evacuated himself from the Indian National Congress and the party is once again going through turbulent times. While the turbulence is not new for the party, since 2014 it has remained as it is. Many have opined that the Gandhis should step aside and let the young leaders (again dynasts) fill the gap. There are also individuals who believe that the Gandhis keep the INC together. And now everybody has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the current mess.

While it is easy to blame Rahul and claim that his replacement from the party will perhaps solve the problems; it is not that true. “People are done with Gandhis”, “People don’t want dynasties” – all these arguments are half baked. People have chosen the Nehru-Gandhi Family again and again for decades. Most regional parties are run by certain families. Even within the Bharatiya Janata Party, there are now dynasties ruling in various regions.

‘Rahul is Pappu and hence BJP wins’, the popular sentiment is a gross oversimplification of Indian politics. Had people voted for the BJP because ‘there is no alternative’, the party wouldn’t have secured more seats in 2019 than the 2014 General Elections. Let’s accept the fact that Modi is popular because of certain issues.

The problem is deeper and not many Congress supporters or the media personnel discusses it. After his series of articles demanding a greater internal democracy within the Congress Party, Sanjay Jha was relieved from his duty as the Party Spokesperson.

In an interview given to a web portal he said “The party should discuss its position on various issues. It should re-think about its image. Do people perceive that Congress very pro-minority? Does the party look anti-industry?”