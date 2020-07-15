Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill and upskill: Highlights of PM Modi's speech on World Youth Skills Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

While addressing the conclave PM Modi said, "People ask me that in these times when businesses & markets are changing so fast how to stay relevant. This question is even more important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill and upskill."

"The mantra to remain relevant is - skill, re-skill and up-skill. Skill - Learn a new skill and value add to things. Re-skill - Add to your skill every day by learning something new. Up-skill - Widening your skillset is upskilling yourself," he added while delivering the address at the digital conclave.

"I extend my best wishes to youngsters on World Youth Skill Day today. During this time of coronavirus pandemic, along with work culture, the nature of job has also changed and the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others. "Skill is something which we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also warned that if a person is not "inquisitive" about learning new skills, life may become "mundane." "Irrespective of your age, learning new skills fills your life with enthusiasm and energy," he added.