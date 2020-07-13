RaGa Ki Baat? Rahul Gandhi slams 'fascist news channels', says will share his thoughts on video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Indian news media for spreading the "hate-filled narrative" and informed that from tomorrow he will be sharing his thoughts on "current affairs, history and crisis" through videos.
Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate-filled narrative is being spread by television channels, WhatsApp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart."
"I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," added Gandhi.
Earlier in the month of April and May, Gandhi had held a series of discussion in which he spoke with experts on the corona pandemic and especially its impact on the economy.
In the series, Rahul discussed various issues with experts hailing from different fields, of the country and abroad. It included former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Prof Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health and Swedish Professor Johan Giesecke.
