RaGa Ki Baat? Rahul Gandhi slams 'fascist news channels', says will share his thoughts on video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Indian news media for spreading the "hate-filled narrative" and informed that from tomorrow he will be sharing his thoughts on "current affairs, history and crisis" through videos.

Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate-filled narrative is being spread by television channels, WhatsApp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart."

"I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," added Gandhi.