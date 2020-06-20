'If PM does not know better, he should be better advised': Shashi Tharoor 'perturbed' by Modi's comments on Indo-China clash

Earlier this week, a clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh had left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead, and others injured. Soon after the meeting, Army officials had said that the violent altercation had happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. The army had said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Addressing an All-Party meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi however said that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory. This in turn sparked an uproar, with many Congress leaders slamming the government.

The Centre later issued a clarification regarding the same.