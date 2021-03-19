'Why not close alcohol shops on Fridays?' Asaduddin Owaisi reacts after Gurugram meat shops directed to remain shut on Tuesdays

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) after it directed all meat shops in the city to remain shut on Tuesdays.

Owaisi tweeted: "How can beliefs get hurt by what other people are doing in their private lives? People are buying, selling or eating meat, they’re not forcing you to partake." He added, "By this logic, close alcohol shops on Friday?"

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP further said meat is food for millions of Indians and one cannot treat it as something impure.