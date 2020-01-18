Why Nirbhaya's mother, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Jaising and Rajiv Gandhi are trending

Asha Devi however does not quite agree. Responding to the tweet she wondered who Jaising was "to give me such a suggestion".

"Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims," Asha Devi told ANI.

"Cannot believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest this. I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not even once has she asked for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for the convicts. Such people earn their livelihood by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents do not stop," she added.

Asha Devi further accused Jaising of using "the garb of human rights" to make a living.