Why Khesari Lal Yadav's Name Is Not Mentioned In Election Commission's 2025 Bihar Election Results Page Despite Contesting From Chhapra? |

Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's entry into the political arena as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from the crucial Chapra Assembly seat generated massive public interest. However, many voters were puzzled when the name 'Khesari Lal Yadav' did not appear on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The reason is simple: electoral law mandates that candidates be listed by their official name as registered in their nomination papers and official documents.

हम वादा करते हैं, हर वो बात निभाएँगे जो छपरा के हित में होगी...✊🏻🔥



6 नवंबर को लालटेन पर मुहर लगाकर विकसित छपरा बनाने के इस मुहिम को मुकम्मल कीजिए! pic.twitter.com/q4jMHntVdm — Khesari Lal Yadav (खेसारी) (@khesariLY) November 4, 2025

The Real Name Of The Star

The globally recognised stage name Khesari Lal Yadav is the moniker he adopted for his illustrious career as an actor, singer, and dancer. His real name, as per his official documents and the name listed on the ballot for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, is Shatrughan Kumar Yadav.

Therefore, voters searching for the popular artist had to look for 'Shatrughan Kumar Yadav' next to the RJD party symbol to cast their vote. This is a common practice for celebrities who file nominations under their birth or official name.

Current Result Trends: A Tight Race In Chapra

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Chapra seat, where Shatrughan Kumar Yadav (Khesari Lal Yadav) is contesting, is witnessing a tense fight.

Current Trends show RJD's Shatrughan Kumar Yadav (Khesari Lal Yadav) is currently trailing his opponent. BJP's Chhoti Kumari is leading in the constituency.

Early reports indicate that the BJP candidate has taken a sizeable lead over the Bhojpuri star after the initial rounds of counting, though the gap has fluctuated. For instance, reports at various times indicated Chhoti Kumari leading by margins of 974 votes and over 3,000 votes, with the latest trends suggesting she holds a lead with over 12,600 votes compared to Yadav's 9,500-odd votes. At 1 pm, Khesari Lal was trailing behind Chhoti Kumari by nearly 3,000 votes.

The contest remains highly volatile, with the RJD aiming to harness Khesari Lal Yadav's celebrity appeal to overturn the current deficit. The final result for the Chapra constituency will determine if the Bhojpuri superstar can successfully translate his fame into political victory under his official name, Shatrughan Kumar Yadav.