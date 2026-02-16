 'Screams, Wailing, Running For Life': CCTV Captures Exact Moment Of Deadly Blast On Roof-Top In Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada; 2 Succumb During Treatment
CCTV footage from Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar captured the terrifying moment a powerful rooftop explosion shook the area on January 27. Four people were critically injured, and two later died during treatment. Police suspect illegal bomb-making activity, with gunpowder recovered from the spot. The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
X/@AsiaWarZone

CCTV footage from Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar has surfaced online, capturing the chilling moment a powerful explosion ripped through a rooftop on January 27, leaving four people critically injured. Two of the injured a woman and her son later succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

CCTV Captures Moment Of Blast

The disturbing visuals show a sudden blast accompanied by a loud thud, followed by thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. The structure appears to shake violently, with parts of it partially damaged by the impact.

In the video, few women present at the scene are seen running and crying out for help. A man is also visible sitting momentarily before collapsing seconds later, apparently overwhelmed by the force of the explosion.

Police sources, quoted in a report by India Today, said the blast allegedly occurred while explosive materials were being handled on the rooftop.

Four Injured, Two Die During Treatment

All four injured persons were initially admitted to Capital Hospital and later shifted to a private medical facility for advanced treatment. A few days later, a woman and her son died due to the severity of their injuries, police confirmed.

The tragic deaths have intensified scrutiny over the circumstances leading to the explosion.

Prime Accused Identified, Bomb-Making Angle Probed

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, identified Shahnawaz Malik as the prime accused in the case. Investigators are probing the incident from the angle of illegal bomb-making activities.

Preliminary findings suggest that Shahnawaz Malik, along with his associate Amiya Malik, his mother and another accomplice, was allegedly involved in manufacturing explosive devices at the residence. Gunpowder was recovered from the spot, strengthening suspicions of illicit bomb-making operations.

NIA Takes Over Investigation

In the latest development, the National Investigation Agency has taken over the case and initiated a detailed probe. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had initially been formed by local police before the central agency stepped in.

Officials are closely analysing the CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence to determine the exact cause of the explosion and examine whether any larger conspiracy was involved. Security has been tightened in and around Sundarpada as the investigation continues.

