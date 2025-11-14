Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Bhojpuri Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav Leading Or Trailing In Chhapra? Find Out Here

Khesari lala yadav |

The counting for Bihar election began sharp at 8 am on Friday. The eyes are now on Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav. There is a neck-to-neck battle between Khesari Lal Yadav and Chhoti Kumari in Chapra. As counting progresses in Bihar, early trends show that RJD’s Khesari is trailing behind the BJP's Chhoti.

Khesari Lal Yadav is currently trailing in Chapra. According to Times of India's report, RJD’s Khesari is traling behind while Chhoti Kumari is leading with 1,627 votes. BJP's Chhoti has widened her voting numbers, standing currently at 5,840 votes while RJD's Khesari is in second place with 4,213 votes. There is a tough competition between Khesari and Chhoti.

Chhoti Kumari is contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other contenders who are currently leading are- RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur, while BJP's Samrat Choudhary is ahead in Tarapur. BJP's Maithili Thakur is also leading from Alinagar, along with JD(U)'s Vijar Kumar Choudhary and Shrawon Kumar, who are ahead in Sarairanjan and Nalanda, respectively.

हम वादा करते हैं, हर वो बात निभाएँगे जो छपरा के हित में होगी...✊🏻🔥



6 नवंबर को लालटेन पर मुहर लगाकर विकसित छपरा बनाने के इस मुहिम को मुकम्मल कीजिए! pic.twitter.com/q4jMHntVdm — Khesari Lal Yadav (खेसारी) (@khesariLY) November 4, 2025

Khesari Lal Yadav's Chapra Constituency

The Chapra constituency in Bihar's Saran district is dominated by Yadav and Rajput communities, alongside a substantial Muslim and OBC voter base. In the 2020 assembly election, Dr. C N Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, defeating Randhir Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by 6,771 votes.

Who Is Khesari Lal Yadav's Opponent, Chhoti Kumari?

Chhoti Kumari is contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 35-year-old is a 12th-pass candidate who considers social service to be her professional vocation. According to a report by The Hindu, her declared income is Rs. 13.5 lakh. She has no criminal record and reportedly owns assets worth around Rs. 1.4 crore, with no liabilities.