Why it's preposterous to accuse Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair of 'online harassment of a minor girl'

The topic of controversy is a comment made by Zubair amid a Twitter spat with an user named Jagdish Singh. While the latter had abused the fact-checker, Zubair responded with a picture of Singh with another individual whose face was blurred out. "Hello Jagdish Singh, Does your cute granddaughter know about your part time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you to change your profile pic (sic)," he had written.

And while this author would be the first to point out that this was completely unnecessary as well as being a personal attack that may have crossed the line of decency, the fact remains that this is not "doxing" or "paedophilia" or even a "threat" to the unknown child.

Additionally, it does not bode well for most of humankind if this is to be classified as stalking. You see, the picture used by Zubair had been Singh's profile picture at the time of their spat. As such, it was publicly available information.

For the vocabulary-challenged among us, doxing, as per the Cambridge Dictionary, is the act of "finding or publishing private information about someone on the internet without their permission, especially in a way that reveals their name, address, etc". And most would agree that a blurred out image of a person does not qualify, in spite of the news headlines screaming otherwise.

At best, Zubair's actions can be classified as "harassment" against Singh, as indeed the Raipur police had noted, but then again, the involvement of POCSO would indicate otherwise.

While one can argue that Zubair's influential position in the Twitterverse makes it necessary for him to exercise caution with his comments, one has to wish that this argument applied to other social media users, both blue-ticked and otherwise. As such, even morally speaking, it is debatable whether he can be held responsible for the actions of those who took a leaf out of his book to lash out at Singh.