Child Rights Commission takes cognizance after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair tweets on minor

The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of a tweet by fact-checking website Altnews’ co-founder Mohammad Zubair on a minor.
Taking to Twitter, the commission’s chairman Priyank Kanoongo said, "The Commission has taken cognizance of the case of threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter. necessary communication have been issued to @TwitterIndia and concerned law enforcement authorities for appropriate action."
The NCPCR also wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Delhi, seeking action under POSCO/relevant acts against 'online threats' and repeated incidents of 'stalking' of the minor girl on Twitter by Zubair.
“Even his followers have started posting indecent and disgraceful comments on the minor girl's picture,” the letter said.
Reportedly, the NCPCR acted after a Twitter handle called 'Forum for Indigenous Rights- North-East India' wrote to the commission. “We are deeply anguished about an incident of online harassment and threat followed by stalking of a minor girl by an online stalker Mohammed Zubair bearing the Twitter handle @zoo_bear,” the forum said in the letter.
This was a result of Zubair's online spat with Jagdish Singh (@JSINGH2252) on August 6. Singh had abused the Altnews’ co-founder which prompted him to have a go at the Twitter user. In doing so, Zubair posted a picture of Singh with a girl child (image blurred), possibly his granddaughter and wrote, "Hello Jagdish Singh, Does your cute grand daughter know about your part time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you to change your profile pic."
Zubair's tweet met with harsh criticism by Twitterati. Many slammed him for 'dragging' the little girl into his spat.
"Old prophetic technique to use opponent's women as shield .This is a crime in India, requesting Shri @JSINGH2252 to report the tweet and file an FIR against Md. Zubair and his media portal @AltNews. Tagging @NCWIndia as it violates the modesty of an underage girl (sic)," a Twitter user wrote.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
