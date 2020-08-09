Child Rights Commission takes cognizance after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair tweets on minor

The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of a tweet by fact-checking website Altnews’ co-founder Mohammad Zubair on a minor.

Taking to Twitter, the commission’s chairman Priyank Kanoongo said, "The Commission has taken cognizance of the case of threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter. necessary communication have been issued to @TwitterIndia and concerned law enforcement authorities for appropriate action."