'Why is PMO silent?': Trinamool Congress after ISKCON temple vandalised in Bangladesh

Kolkata: Vice president of ISKCON Kolkata Radha Raman Das has written to the United Nation about the attack on their temple in Bangladesh by around 200 people and has asked them to send a team to the spot as several ISKCON members are missing and two have died.

“This is to bring to your notice that the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh remained unabated for the last nine days. Those whose ancestors witnessed the Noakhali riot in 1946 but still decided to stay in Bangladesh can’t even pray to their deities at their residence. They are even more shattered to see the silence of the International community. The United Nations should immediately send a delegation to Bangladesh,” read the letter.

Notably, during the festivities even idols of Durga were broken after a ‘fake’ news went round the social media.

Talking to FPJ, Das also confirmed that he has also contacted PMO seeking help.

“I have spoken with the secretary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for immediate help. He should talk to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Haseena and help the Hindus and other minorities over there. If needed I will even speak with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Das.

Das also highlighted how a mob of more than 200 entered its Noakhali premises and ‘unleashed terror for three hours’, injuring several devotees, looting houses and vandalizing its temple.

A devotee of ISKCON, Partha Das' (25) body was found on Saturday morning from a pond near the temple. Later, a protest was taken out in Bangladesh’s Noakhali by ISKCON devotees.

According to ISKCON sources, the devotees are planning to take out protest rallies across the globe to inform people about the Bangladesh violence.

Expressing serious concern about the recent incidents in Bangladesh, Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool State General Secretary tweeted, “We are receiving disturbing information from Bangladesh. Why is PMO silent on this? We demand effective action from our government on this matter.”

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention, a few days back when Durga idols were desecrated and pandals and idols were vandalized.

ISKCON spokesperson of Sylhet, Bangladesh, Deborshi Srivas Das was also seen helplessly urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and to safeguard the interest of the Hindus.

However, Bangladesh Home Minister Asadyutjaman Khan said that the culprits are being identified and also that no one will be spared and will be booked under law.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:39 PM IST