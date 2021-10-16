Called PM residence, written to United Nations: ISKCON Kolkata VP after temple vandalised in Bangladesh's Noakhali

A mob of over 200 people attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter handle of the ISKCON community said, "ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical."

The ISKCON authorities urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action, ensure the safety of all the Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, ISKCON Kolkata Vice-President on Saturday told news agency ANI that they have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and requested his secretary to inform the PM that he should speak with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to end this cycle of violence.

Terming the incident "unfortunate", ISKCON Kolkata VP said they have also written to the United Nations and appealed them to condemn this and send a delegation to Bangladesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The attack on the ISKCON temple took place despite assurances by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister of strict action after incidents of communal violence that those who attacked Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals will be hunted down and punished.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hasina assured of strict action after Wednesday's incidents of communal violence in Cumilla.

"The incidents in Cumilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," Hasina had said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:48 PM IST