Why HDFC bank's app and internet banking hit the roadblocks on Monday

HDFC bank customers had a difficult Monday with the bank’s net banking and mobile banking services gone for a toss during the day. Several customers were outraged as they couldn’t transfer funds around payday.

The bank responded to the complainants saying that it was a technical glitch. Many customers were unable to log in to their net banking accounts and mobile apps. The statement sent out by the bank read, “Our experts are working on it on priority, and we are confident we will be able to restore services shortly.”

Yesterday, many users took to social media to talk about the problem. The customers said that they couldn’t make scheduled fund transfers following their salary dates.

Customers were reminded of similar problems they faced last year in November when the bank had launched a new version of their mobile app. The customers had faced difficulty in transferring funds for a week-long stretch.

HDFC bank is one of the largest private lenders, it has over 49 million customers. According to the bank, 92% of its total transactions are done online while the rest is done through ATMs and phone banking services.