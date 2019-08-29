Rahul Gandhi behaved like political juvenile on Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, here on Wednesday, slammed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying he behaved like a "political juvenile" over the abrogation of Article 370, which led Pakistan to use his comments at the UN.

Addressing reporters, Malik said, "I don't want to speak for Rahul Gandhi as he comes from a respected family. But today he behaved like a political juvenile. Pakistan in its letter to UN mentioned his comments. He should not have done that" The Governor said Gandhi should have spoken on Article 370 on the day when one of his party leaders speaking in the Lok Sabha mentioned United Nation with Kashmir. "If he was a leader he should have scolded his party colleague and then told him the party's stand on Kashmir," he said.

However, it's (Congress) stand on Kashmir was not clear, he added. Malik said when the elections would come, his (Rahul Gandhi) opponents would tell the people that they were the people who supported Article 370 and the people would thrash them. Pakistan raised the abrogation of Article 370 at the UN quoting Gandhi's comments to justify its stand. In its plea to the UN, Pakistan said: "These, and other, acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the Leader of Congress Rahul Gandhi who has noted 'people dying' in Jammu & Kashmir, in light of events going very wrong there."