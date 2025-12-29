Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram | Representative image

Malappuram (Kerala): A one-year-old boy died after swallowing a stone while playing in the courtyard of his house at Changaramkulam here, hospital authorities on Monday said.

About The Case

The deceased has been identified as Aslam Nooh, son of Mahroof and Rumana of Koyyamkottu, Thekkumuri, Pallikkara, Changaramkulam, officials of a private hospital said.

The child accidentally picked up a stone from the courtyard and swallowed it on Sunday evening.

He was initially rushed to a private hospital in Changaramkulam and later shifted to a private hospital in Kottakkal, but he died later in the night.

Hospital officials said the stone got lodged in the child's throat, causing severe breathing difficulties.

Police officials at Changaramkulam police station said no case has been registered, considering the age of the child and the preliminary probe, which confirmed that the death occurred due to choking after swallowing the stone.

The body was handed over to relatives, and the burial will be held at a mosque here on Monday.

