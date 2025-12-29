 Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Restaurant's Plastic Shed In Gujranwala Area
A 16-year-old Class 11 student died after falling from a plastic shed at a restaurant in northwest Delhi’s Gujranwala area. Police said the boy had climbed onto the shed with friends, but it collapsed under his weight. He suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital. Police and forensic teams are probing the incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Restaurant's Plastic Shed In Gujranwala Area | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy died after falling from a plastic shed of a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Gujranwala area, police said on Monday.

Police received a PCR call on Saturday, and upon reaching the spot, they found that the injured boy, Kabin, a Class 11 student and resident of the area, had already been shifted to a hospital by his friends.

Kabin, along with his classmates Aryamen, Kabir and Yash Tyagi, had come to the restaurant to hang out, police said.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the group reached the top of the building using the staircase. He climbed onto a plastic shed that was installed as a cover for the gallery space between adjacent shops," a police officer said.

article-image

"The shed could not bear his weight and collapsed, causing him to fall onto the ground below," the officer added.

The boy suffered serious injuries due to the fall and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said.

