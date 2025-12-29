 UP: Truck Carrying Husk Overturns On Bolero SUV, Driver Crushed To Death On Rampur-Nainital Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces
A truck carrying husk overturned onto a Bolero SUV on the Nainital–Rampur road in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, killing the car’s driver instantly. The CCTV-captured accident occurred when the truck hit a divider while turning. The truck driver fled the scene. Police cleared traffic, recovered the body, and launched a manhunt.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
UP: Truck Loaded With Husk Overturns On Bolero SUV, Driver Crushed To Death On Rampur-Nainital Highway (Screengrab) | X

Rampur: A spine-chilling incident surfaced on Monday, where a truck loaded with husk overturned onto a Bolero car in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. The driver of the Bolero car died on the spot. The incident, which took place on the Nainital-Rampur road near Pahadi Gate, was captured on CCTV, and the disturbing video also surfaced online.

In the viral video, it could be seen that a truck loaded with husk hit the divider and overturned onto a white-coloured Bolero SUV. The car belonged to the state Power Department. The driver of the Bolero has been identified as 54-year-old Firasat, an employee of the Power Department, reported ETV Bharat.

Video Of The Incident:

After receiving the information, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Traffic movement was disrupted due to the accident. Cranes were reportedly deployed to clear the truck and husk from the road. Locals also gathered at the spot and helped in pulling out the body of the Bolero driver by removing husk from the vehicle.

The video shows the truck hit the divider while taking a turn, due to which the driver of the heavy vehicle lost control and it overturned onto the Bolero. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident. The police launched a manhunt operation to nab him. The incident highlights the road safety concerns.

