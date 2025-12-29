 Rishikesh–Haridwar Highway Accident: Video Shows 4 Friends Without Seatbelts Partying Inside Speeding Car Moments Before Fatal Crash
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRishikesh–Haridwar Highway Accident: Video Shows 4 Friends Without Seatbelts Partying Inside Speeding Car Moments Before Fatal Crash

Rishikesh–Haridwar Highway Accident: Video Shows 4 Friends Without Seatbelts Partying Inside Speeding Car Moments Before Fatal Crash

Four people died after their speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck on the Rishikesh–Haridwar highway near the Mansa Devi railway crossing late Tuesday night. Videos from before and after the crash went viral, showing the men partying inside the car moments earlier. Police said the Mahindra XUV500 was crushed in the impact. Investigation is underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Video shows moments before tragedy the four friends partying inside a speeding car without seatbelts on the Rishikesh–Haridwar highway | X./@Deadlykalesh, @Chai_SuttaGuy

Four people were killed in a tragic road accident after their speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck on the Rishikesh–Haridwar highway late Tuesday night. A video from the accident site has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the dangers of rash driving.

Chilling Video Shows Moments Before Crash

Another video, believed to have been recorded shortly before the accident, shows the four young men in the SUV enjoying themselves while speeding along the road. The video shows the friends in high spirits, singing loudly and dancing to a party song inside the moving vehicle. The young man sitting in front seat can be seen sitting in a opposite direction to the seat while resting his head on the dashboard.

Driver Distracted, No Seatbelts Visible

FPJ Shorts
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025' Conclave
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025' Conclave
Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram
Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram
Kiran Rao Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery: Know How Long Is The Recovery Period & When She Will Be Back On Her Feet
Kiran Rao Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery: Know How Long Is The Recovery Period & When She Will Be Back On Her Feet

In the video, the driver is seen gripping the steering wheel while occasionally joining in the celebration. The passengers wave their hands, shake their heads and bodies, lean forward and hype each other up in a reel-style manner. None of the occupants appear to be wearing seatbelts, and the driver’s attention seems visibly distracted. After a few minutes, the video goes black but the shattering sound of glass and a loud thud can be heard.

SUV Crushed After Ramming Parked Truck

The accident occurred near the Mansa Devi railway crossing in Haridwar. According to police, a Mahindra XUV500 travelling at high speed from Haridwar towards Rishikesh crashed into the rear of a parked truck. The impact was so severe that the SUV was completely crushed and got wedged under the truck.

Victims Were Locals, Probe Underway

As per a report by Bhaskar English, the Circle Officer (CO), Rishikesh, said all four victims knew each other and were residents of the local area.

No complaint has been registered so far, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rishikesh–Haridwar Highway Accident: Video Shows 4 Friends Without Seatbelts Partying Inside...

Rishikesh–Haridwar Highway Accident: Video Shows 4 Friends Without Seatbelts Partying Inside...

Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram

Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Restaurant's Plastic Shed In Gujranwala Area

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Restaurant's Plastic Shed In Gujranwala Area

Uttar Pradesh Police Hashtag Tops Global Trending List On X For Over 2 Hours

Uttar Pradesh Police Hashtag Tops Global Trending List On X For Over 2 Hours

Delhi Engulfed With Dense Fog, Flight Operations Disrupted As Visibility Drops To Less Than 50...

Delhi Engulfed With Dense Fog, Flight Operations Disrupted As Visibility Drops To Less Than 50...