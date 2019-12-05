Why did Manmohan become FM in Rao's cabinet: Javedkar hits out at former PM's comment on '84 riots

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday lashed out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his comment on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Manmohan ji, ordering the Army to tackle any issue is the Prime Minister's prerogative and Rajeev Gandhi was the PM at the time. But truth is, Gandhi supported the massacre in open daylight. He had said that whenever a big tree falls, the earth shakes. These were his words of support," said Jadavekar to counter Singh.

The former PM earlier said that the 1984 riots could have been avoided if Narsimha Rao had listened to I.K. Gujral's advice.