Why can't poor avail benefits of Vande Bharat Mission?: Akhilesh Yadav questions after death of six migrant workers in Muzaffarnagar

Under Vande Bharat Mission, India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 amid lockdown.

Six migrant workers were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway when a speeding bus crushed them on late Wednesday night. Three more workers were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the migrant workers who lost their lives belonged to Gopalganj, Bihar and were returning to their native place during the lockdown on foot.

Moreover, on Thursday, eight labourers and around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday night.

According to news agency ANI, the injured labourers have been shifted to a district hospital. All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.