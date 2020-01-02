'Why aren't they protesting against Pakistan?': PM Modi slams Cong for opposing CAA

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the Congress was opposing the Constitution.

Speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Modi said: "Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against Constitution."

"They are opposing entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn't raised its voice."

While attacking the Congress, Modi said: "They don't have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It's our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It's our duty to help them." "We can't leave minorities from Pakistan to their fate; have responsibility to protect them," says PM Modi while defending CAA.

He also said that anti-CAA protestors should raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities of the past.

Former Congress minister and legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan has called for a protest against the newly-amended citizenship law in Bengaluru tomorrow, on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in the city.

PM Modi will inaugurate the session at 10 am in Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru on Friday.

Four hours after that, at 2 pm, the protest had been called by Khan at Eidgah Maidan. "Please join us in large numbers," stated the protest poster. Khan is the MLA of the Chamarajpet constituency and a former minister.

Starting today, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, where he will take part in various programs, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru city.