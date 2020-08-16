Why are Indian liberals deleting Facebook?

Former NDTV Editor Nidhi Razdan and former Indian ambassador to Iran Krishan Chander Singh on Saturday took to Twitter to announced that they have deleted Facebook.
Renowned journalist, who recently took up a position as a Harvard University associate professor, took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Deleted Facebook"
Replying to the Razdan's tweet, former Diplomat and Strategic Affairs Expert, K.C. Singh commented: "Good idea. I was cogitating in morning. Though I’ve had an account I don’t pay any attention to it. Let’s start a #boycottfacebook trend."
In another tweet, he wrote, "Just deleted Facebook App. Let’s face it, they have been lax on transparency & accountability."
"Year plus ago Facebook team was in Delhi to set up independent national committees to monitor content as per strict norms. Amongst others they met me. I suggested they avoid persons connected to political parties, big business or government. Seems they failed, going by @WSJ," Singh added.
Actress Shruti Seth, journalist Swati Chaturvedi were among the others who said 'bye bye' to Facebook.
Here's why Indian liberals are deleting Facebook:
Facebook recently introduced new hate speech rules to curb unnecessary hate mongering on the social media platform, however, the company has been facing a tough time while implementing those rules in India. A recent news report revealed that a senior Facebook official in India was opposed to applying hate speech rules against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups.
A report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed that Ankhi Das, who is Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP’s T. Raja Singh out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party.
Quoting unnamed current and former company officials, the report said, "Ms. Das, whose job also includes lobbying India’s government on Facebook’s behalf, told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country…"
WSJ reports further stated that a Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone did admit that Das had concerns about a 'political fallout' that might arise from labelling Singh a dangerous person.
After the Wall Street Journal's report went viral on the internet, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and called out Facebook's 'sinister' connection with the BJP government.
Politician Randeep Singh Sujrewala called the social media platform 'anti-India' and tweeted, "Facebook-What’sapp sinister connection to BJP Govt exposed!
Is Facebook being used to spread ‘Fake News’ & ‘Hate Material’?
What is the connect of Facebook India leaders to BJP?
Does it not warrant a JPC probe?"
"Say it LOUDER, the world must hear:
Facebook is anti-India and is interfering with electoral processes by colluding with BJP Govt," wrote Gaurav Pandhi.
Here are a few other tweets:
