Why are Indian liberals deleting Facebook?

Actress Shruti Seth, journalist Swati Chaturvedi were among the others who said 'bye bye' to Facebook.

Here's why Indian liberals are deleting Facebook:

Facebook recently introduced new hate speech rules to curb unnecessary hate mongering on the social media platform, however, the company has been facing a tough time while implementing those rules in India. A recent news report revealed that a senior Facebook official in India was opposed to applying hate speech rules against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups.

A report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed that Ankhi Das, who is Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP’s T. Raja Singh out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party.

Quoting unnamed current and former company officials, the report said, "Ms. Das, whose job also includes lobbying India’s government on Facebook’s behalf, told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country…"

WSJ reports further stated that a Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone did admit that Das had concerns about a 'political fallout' that might arise from labelling Singh a dangerous person.