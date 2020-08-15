How Modi's India is making Facebook bend and double down on its own hate-speech rules

Facebook recently introduced new hate speech rules to curb unnecessary hate mongering on the social media platform. But, the company has been facing a tough time while implementing those rules in India. According to a report by Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a senior Facebook official in India was opposed to applying hate speech rules against leaders associated with the BJP and other Hindutva groups.

As per the report, Ankhi Das, who is Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP’s T. Raja Singh out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party.

The Wall Street Journal reported that in Facebook posts, "T. Raja Singh has said Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, called Muslims traitors and threatened to raze mosques.”

Adding further, the publication said: “By March of this year, they concluded Mr. Singh not only had violated the company’s hate-speech rules but qualified as dangerous, a designation that takes into account a person’s off-platform activities, according to current and former Facebook employees." However, Das "opposed applying the hate-speech rules to Mr. Singh and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence," The Wall Street Journal reported.