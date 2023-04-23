Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the Hindi poet

Who was Ramdhari Singh Dinkar? All you need to know about the Hindi poet | Twitter

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar is considered to be one of the most successful and famous modern Hindi poets.

In the field of Hindi literature, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar made tremendous contribution with his words.

Dinkar was born on September 23, 1908 in Simaria village of Begusarai district in Bihar state.

Education and early life

He was two years old when his father passed away. He and his siblings were raised by their mother. After matriculation in the year 1928, he completed BA in History, Philosophy and Political Science from Patna University. Later, he studied Sanskrit, Bengali, English and Urdu.

He was the Head of the Department of Hindi in Muzaffarpur College, and worked as the Vice-Chancellor of Bhagalpur University. After that he was made the Hindi Advisor to the Government of India.

His first work 'Renuka' was published during 1930s, while three years later, when his work 'Hunkar' was published, the youth of the country were amased by his writings.

Sahitya Akademi Award

He was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1959 for his work 'Sanskriti ke Char Adhyaya' and received Padma Bhushan in 1959 by the Government of India.

Along with being a poet, Dinkar was also a freedom fighter who later became a Member of Parliament. When India's first Parliament was formed in 1952, he was elected a member of the Rajya Sabha and moved to Delhi.

The foreword of Dinkar's famous book 'Sanskriti Ke Char Adhyay' has been written by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In this preface, Nehru has described Dinkar as his 'companion' and 'friend'.

On 24 April 1974, he died in Begusarai, at the age of 65. However, even today, the legendary poet is remembered and honoured.