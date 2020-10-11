Who was Nanaji Deshmukh? All you need to know about the social activist and founder of Bhartiya Jan Sangh

RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh was born on this day in 1916 in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday remembered social activist Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, recalling his passion for rural development.

Born as Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh on October 11 in 1916 into a Marathi-speaking Deshastha Brahmin family at Kadoli, a small town in the Hingoli district in Maharashtra. But, he was politically active in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He represented Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1977 to 1979.

Nanaji Deshmukh worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance. He was a Sangh Parivar veteran, founder member of the Janata Party, and one of the senior-most members of BJP.

Deshmukh was also a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Bhartiya Jan Sangh. He was conferred the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 1999.