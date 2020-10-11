PM Modi, Vice President Naidu, Amit Shah, others pay tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

Born on 11 October 1916, Nanaji Deshmukh was awarded Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian award, in 2019. Born was into a Marathi-speaking Deshastha Brahmin family at Kadoli, which is a small town in the Parbhani district.

Nanaji Deshmukh was founder member of the Janata Party and one of the seniormost members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A social activist, Nanaji played an important role in carrying out social restructuring programme in over 500 villages of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He also worked in the fields of education, health, and rural development and self-reliance.