PM Modi, Vice President Naidu, Amit Shah, others pay tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Nanaji Deshmukh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others paid tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary.
The Prime Minister said that Nanaji Deshmukh's work in the field of rural development was a source of motivation for him. "The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti," he said.
Sharing a clip from his monthly address to the nation, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi further added that "India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation."
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. "My tributes to the great social worker and visionary leader, #NanajiDeshmukh Ji on his birth anniversary today. He devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. His compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration," he tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while paying tribut said that Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his entire life for the solution of the country's basic problems and for the development of rural India. "Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his entire life for the solution of the country's basic problems and for the development of rural India and embellished Indian politics with his high ideals. Their organization, skill, sacrifice and determination to rural swaraj are a source of inspiration for all of us," Amit Shah tweeted.
Born on 11 October 1916, Nanaji Deshmukh was awarded Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian award, in 2019. Born was into a Marathi-speaking Deshastha Brahmin family at Kadoli, which is a small town in the Parbhani district.
Nanaji Deshmukh was founder member of the Janata Party and one of the seniormost members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A social activist, Nanaji played an important role in carrying out social restructuring programme in over 500 villages of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He also worked in the fields of education, health, and rural development and self-reliance.