Who is Tarun Kapoor? All you need to know about PM Modi's advisor

The Centre on Monday appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the notification issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, Kapoor, a Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed as Advisor in the ranks and scale of Secretary to the Government of India, initially for the period of two years from the date of his joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per the usual terms and conditions.

Before being the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Kapoor was posted as Vice-Chairman, DDA (Delhi Development Authority).

The IAS officer has worked as Additional Chief Secretary in the Himachal Pradesh government looking after various departments like Power, Environment & Forests, Food and Civil Supplies, Excise, PWD etc.

Kapoor has also worked as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy looking after National Solar Mission for five years.

He has also worked in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprises) in the area of hydropower.

Meanwhile, the ACC also appointed a 1994-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Hari Ranjan Rao as additional secretary, Prime Minister's Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently holding charge of administrator, Universal Services Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications.

Besides, the ACC also appointed 1994-batch Bihar cadre officer Atish Chandra, as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently deputed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) in Food Corporation of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:01 PM IST