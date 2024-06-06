Who Is Suresh Gopi? All You Need To Know About First BJP MP From Kerala

Actor Suresh Gopi | X (Twitter)

Renowned actor turned politician Suresh Gopi emerged victorious from the coastal city of Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, on June 4. Gopi's win is historical for many reasons. The BJP has been trying to get a foothold in the southern part of the country, and Thrissur will be recorded in history as the first seat that the BJP won on its own.

Gopi's triumph in Thrissur was achieved with a substantial margin of 74,686 votes over his nearest competitor, advocate VS Sunilkumar from the Communist Party of India (CPI). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's vote share increased by about 3%, from 15 percent in 2019 to 17 percent this time.

Who Is Suresh Gopi?

Suresh Gopi was born in Alappuzha, Kerala, in June 1958. He has a Master of Arts in English literature and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology. He is a playback singer and actor who is best known for his roles in Malayalam movies, though he has also acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada productions. He works as a social worker and philanthropist as well.

Gopi's Political History

Suresh Gopi took his oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha on 29 April 2016. He was nominated by the President under the category of eminent citizens, as specified in Article 80 of the Constitution of India. Gopi served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, from 2016 to 2022.

Suresh Gopi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | X (Twitter)

Suresh Gopi officially joined the BJP in October of 2016. In the Kerala assembly election of 2019, TN Prathapan of the Indian National Congress (INC) defeated him from the Thrissur assembly constituency. The BJP once again fielded him from Thrissur, this time for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Thank you the Real SECULAR voters of Thrissur ❤️

Thank you Karya Karthas...

Thank you humans, the World over for your Prayers....

Pranams to souls in Heaven🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqbeTA6hdu — Suressh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) June 4, 2024

PM Modi at Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. | X

RSS-BJP's Efforts Result Success

Over the past two years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have increased the outreach they provide to Kerala's Christian communities. Their goal is to become more powerful and solidify their organizational foundation across the entire state.

Beginning with the Sneha Yatra, a door-to-door campaign in Kerala's predominantly non-Hindu areas, the party's efforts have proven fruitful. Additional measures include PM Narendra Modi's strong emphasis on the state and multiple meetings with specific Christian groups, particularly the Syro-Malabar communities.

Remarkable Work In Malayalam Movies

In 1998, he was honored with the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Kaliyattam. His last picture before taking a hiatus from acting was My God (2015). He made his comeback to Malayalam cinema in 2020 with a big part in Varane Avashyamund, following a five-year break.

Suresh Gopi will be next seen in his upcoming film, J.S.K., Janaki vs. State of Kerala, scripted and directed by Pravin Narayanan. Gopi's latest movie has unveiled its first poster.

Presenting to you the first look poster of my new movie, #JSK.#JanakiVsStateOfKerala pic.twitter.com/EwA0ByJqlZ — Suressh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) June 6, 2024

Suresh Gopi found success in the lead role of Shaji Kailas's Thalastaanam (1992) after appearing in a number of films. Having acted in more than 250 films, he established himself as a dependable star in Malayalam cinema with the 1993 release of Ekalavyan. Commissioner and Manichitrathazhu are two of his best-known movies. In 1997, Lelam featured Anakkattil Chackochi, one of his most well-known and praised roles.