Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: BJP Set To Open Account For First Time In State As Suresh Gopi Secures Significant Lead In Thrissur

Thrissur: After almost over four hours of counting of votes for Lok sabha Elections 2024, actor turned politician Suresh Gopi appears to be leading in Thrissur as per trends at 2 pm. This would imply that the lotus will finally bloom in Kerala with BJP most likely to secure its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. In Thrissur, BJP's Suresh Gopi is in the leading position, surpassing CPI's Advocate V S Sunil Kumar, with a margin of 73,148 votes.

This will be a strong rebuttal to Congress-CPIM(M) campaign statement that BJP will not be able to open an account in Kerala under any circumstances.

Suresh Gopi created History in Kerala.



BJP won it's first seat ever in Thrissur Kerala. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rTiFhYP1EC — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) June 4, 2024

Congratulatory wishes poured in for Suresh Gopi from the film fraternity and his political supporters as he celebrated his anticipated victory even before the counting ends. Then the victory was celebrated by distributing sweets to all who came home.



In Kerala's 68-year-old history, the BJP has not been able to have a Lok Sabha seat in the state. Only in the year 2016, the party's O Rajagopal won the Nemom Assembly segment in Thiruvananthapuram. However the party lost the seat in 2021. UDF and LDF have been heavy weights that have been the toughest challenge that has been stopping the saffron party from opening a Lok Sabha account in Kerala all these years.

Experts have attributed the Thrissur victory to BJP's decision of fielding Suresh Gopi for the third consecutive Lok Sabha battle in Kerala.