 Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: BJP Set To Open Account For First Time In State As Suresh Gopi Secures Significant Lead In Thrissur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: BJP Set To Open Account For First Time In State As Suresh Gopi Secures Significant Lead In Thrissur

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: BJP Set To Open Account For First Time In State As Suresh Gopi Secures Significant Lead In Thrissur

In Thrissur, BJP's Suresh Gopi is in the leading position, surpassing CPI's Advocate V S Sunil Kumar, with a margin of 73,148 votes

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

Thrissur: After almost over four hours of counting of votes for Lok sabha Elections 2024, actor turned politician Suresh Gopi appears to be leading in Thrissur as per trends at 2 pm. This would imply that the lotus will finally bloom in Kerala with BJP most likely to secure its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. In Thrissur, BJP's Suresh Gopi is in the leading position, surpassing CPI's Advocate V S Sunil Kumar, with a margin of 73,148 votes.

This will be a strong rebuttal to Congress-CPIM(M) campaign statement that BJP will not be able to open an account in Kerala under any circumstances.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for Suresh Gopi from the film fraternity and his political supporters as he celebrated his anticipated victory even before the counting ends. Then the victory was celebrated by distributing sweets to all who came home. 

In Kerala's 68-year-old history, the BJP has not been able to have a Lok Sabha seat in the state. Only in the year 2016, the party's O Rajagopal won the Nemom Assembly segment in Thiruvananthapuram. However the party lost the seat in 2021.  UDF and LDF have been heavy weights that have been the toughest challenge that has been stopping the saffron party from opening a Lok Sabha account in Kerala all these years.

Read Also
Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP Leading In 80 Seats, BJD On 49 Seats
article-image

Experts have attributed the Thrissur victory to BJP's decision of fielding Suresh Gopi for the third consecutive Lok Sabha battle in Kerala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India Exit Poll Fame Breaks Down On LIVE TV After Rajdeep Sardesai...

Video: Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India Exit Poll Fame Breaks Down On LIVE TV After Rajdeep Sardesai...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA Bags 4 Wins; Mahayuti Triumphs On 1 Seat

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA Bags 4 Wins; Mahayuti Triumphs On 1 Seat

Morena Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar Surges Ahead, Margin...

Morena Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar Surges Ahead, Margin...

Bihar LS Election Results 2024: Did You Know Chirag Paswan, Who Is Leading From Hajipur, Once...

Bihar LS Election Results 2024: Did You Know Chirag Paswan, Who Is Leading From Hajipur, Once...

Asansol Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Trinamool Star Shatrughan Sinha Leads...

Asansol Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Trinamool Star Shatrughan Sinha Leads...