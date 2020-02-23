Who is spending Rs 100 cr: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Central Government over US President Donald Trump’s visit to India and asked which ministry is spending Rs 100 crores for conducting the event.

The Congress scion also raised eyebrows over the role of a commission that has been acting as the main organiser for Trump’s mega-event ‘Namaste Trump’ at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“100 crores have been spent on President Trump’s visit. But this money is being spent through a committee. The members of the Committee do not know that they are its members. Does the country not have the right to know which ministry has given money to the Committee? What is the government hiding under the guise of the Committee?” she said (roughly translated from her tweet in Hindi). The Congress leader also uploaded a clipping of a Hindi news daily regarding the issue.

Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti is the organiser of the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. The US President along with his family is scheduled to visit India from 24 to 25 February.