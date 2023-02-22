Who is Shelly Oberoi? The AAP leader who has been elected the Mayor of Delhi

Shelly Oberoi | Twitter

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was on Wednesday elected new mayor of Delhi. She secured 150 votes while BJP's nominee Rekha Gupta got 116 votes. Total 266 votes were cast for the Mayoral election.

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi is a Doctorate in Philosophy from IGNOU and is a politician associated with the Aam Aadmi Party that is led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP leader and the newly elected Mayor of Delhi is an academician who aims to be an Effective Educator with a global outlook, considering it to be the need of the hour. She states herself in her Linkedin bio as a "highly qualified individual, presently, working as Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi and has been a part of various Seminars, Paper Presentations, and Research papers Published in various National and International Journals."

A life time member of Indian Commerce Association, also the recipient of best paper awards in different national and international conferences, the winner of Gold medal (Prof Manubhai Shah Award) in ICA Conference, Shelly Oberoi brags many awards and successes by her name that includes "​Miss Kamla Rani Prize" and scholarship for highest marks in Graduation.

Apart from her political career as the Councillor for 86-East Patel Nagar (New Delhi), Shelly is heard delivering lectures on Gyan Darshan (Doordarshan) and Gyan Vani (105.6FM).

