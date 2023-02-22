Delhi Mayor Poll: Amid ongoing political tensions, election begins |

Amid the ongoing tensions in the political parties, the process of electing the Delhi Mayor began in the morning today at Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre. The process is expected to be completed within a time of one and half hours.

The election was scheduled to take place after the civic polls in December 2022, but the exercise had been postponed three times.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his approval to convene the municipal House for the mayoral election, following the Supreme Court order. The election will take place at the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where the mayor, deputy mayor, and six members of the standing committee will be elected.

AAP mayoral candidate moved to SC

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, had sought an early conduct of the election and had moved a plea in the Supreme Court. The apex court not only ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, but it also held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

The crisis had impacted the annual budget proceedings, and the schedule of taxes for 2023-24 was passed by the Special Officer of the MCD on February 15. The schedule of taxes had to be passed by the House before or on February 15, as per norms. However, the remaining budget is expected to be passed by the House before March 31, as required, since the new deliberative wing led by a mayor is likely to come into place on February 22.

The electoral college for the mayoral election comprises the 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi, 14 MLAs, and 13 AAP and one BJP member nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker. The AAP has a majority with 150 votes, while the BJP has 113 votes.

About Delhi MCD polls

The AAP had emerged as the clear winner in the December 2022 polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

