Who is RPN Singh? The Congress leader who is likely to join BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls

Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there is a buzz that Congress leader and former Union minister of state for home RPN Singh is likely to join the BJP anytime soon. He is from Saithwar Royal family in Kushinagar district of UP and if he joins BJP, the political equation in Congress will change.

Today, Singh resigned from the party and tendered his resignation to the Party president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh, who had lost the last assembly elections from Padrauna in 2017, is considered close to Gandhis. His name was included in the list of Congress' star campaigners for UP elections released on January 24.

Singh, the party’s Jharkhand in-charge, has off late been sidelined in the Congress and fallen off the Gandhis’ radar. He lost the last election from UP’s Padrauna and sources say he is likely to be fielded from the same seat against SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently jumped ship from the BJP.

Who is RPN Singh?

A descendent of the royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar, RPN Singh has been a loyalist of the Congress Party. He was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh, just like his late father CPN Singh, between 1996 and 2009, whereafter he was elected as the MP from the constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha election. In the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP’s Rajesh Pandey. He has in the Congress regime also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.



Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh has served at various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party including the Secretary of AICC. After being elected from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. During the UPA-2 tenure, he functioned as the Minister of State in Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs and Home Affairs. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar.

