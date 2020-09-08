Who is Ragini Dwivedi? The Kannada actress who was sent to five-day custody by court in drug racket

On Monday, a court in Bengaluru extended police custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, by five more days. The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru had presented her before the court through video conference as her police custody period was ending on Monday.

The case:

The City Central Crime Branch (CCB) booked Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi and 11 others for their alleged role in the use of banned drugs in the Sandalwood industry in Karnataka.

The FIR against the dozen accused is under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for purchase, possession, distribution and consumption of banned drugs at rave parties and late-night gatherings in the city.

According to a report by Indian Express, the police have arrested six people including Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the drug case.