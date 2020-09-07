Need doobie? What are the 'drug' charges against Showik Chakraborty under NDPS Act, 1985?

The Narcotics Control Bureau, on Saturday obtained custody of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in the drugs case linked to the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, stating it has got "inkling" of the narcotics network and penetration in Bollywood.

Showik Chakraborty "dealt in drugs with many others", the NCB told a court here as it obtained his custody along with that of Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda till September 9.

NCB Deputy Director General of the south-west region, Mutha Ashok Jain, told reporters outside his office that while the agency's mandate is to "look for the big fish" and probe international and inter-state drugs transactions, it will "not shirk its responsibility" now that it is getting information about this alleged drugs nexus.

"Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting information... This case has given us an inkling of the network and the extent of the penetration," he said when asked if the agency has evidence on the drugs nexus in Bollywood or Hindi movie industry.

The NCB, while seeking remand of one of the accused in this case two days ago, had told the court that it was looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially Bollywood".

"The whole idea of taking custody remand (of Showik and Miranda) is to make people confront each other to clarify their individual role. So, yes we will be asking her (Rhea) to join investigation and may be some other people because we also need to clarity as to who did what," Jain told reporters on Saturday.

Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday night by the NCB under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning them for 10 hours.

The sections pressed against them are as follows:

Section 20(b)

It involves anyone who produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis.

If it is a small quantity, the punishment comes with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine, which may extend to Rs 10,000, or both.

If it is more than small quantity but less than commercial quantity, the punishment is rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years and with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh.

Section 27A

Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly, shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 10 years but which may extend to 20 years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh but which may extend to Rs 2 lakh.

Section 28

Punishment for attempts to commit offences

Section 29

Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy.