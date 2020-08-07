Meet the Chakrabortys: Who are Rhea's family members - Indrajit, Sandhya and Showik?

Rhea Chakraborty has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A day after the Centre asked the agency to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family's complaint.

The CBI has named Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others.

The Chakrabortys have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.

Sushant was a director in three companies, two of which were along with his girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik.

The third registered in Gurgaon did not involve the siblings. The three companies were set up fairly recently in the period between 2018 and 2020.

According to The Wiki Feed, Showik, 24, completed his early schooling from Army Public School in Ambala Cantt and Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, Mumbai. Post that, he went to Canada and enrolled himself at the Thompson Rivers University from where he graduated in finance.