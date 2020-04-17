Who is Justice Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary -- the judge who asked 6 people to donate Rs 2.1 lakh into PM-CARES Fund while granting bail

On Friday, a High Court judge allowed bail to a former Member of Parliament as well as five others. While this by itself itself is not major news, the conditions stipulated have raised a few eyebrows.

As per a LiveLaw report that quoted the order, they each have to deposit Rs. 35,000 in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund otherwise known as the PM-CARES Fund. Additionally, they have also been asked to download the government's COVID-19 tracing app, Aarogya Setu.

The judge had also instructed the petitioners to submit a self attested copy of their Aadhar cards as well as provide their mobile numbers. They cannot change their numbers without permission while the case against them remains pending.