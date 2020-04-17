Who is Justice Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary -- the judge who asked 6 people to donate Rs 2.1 lakh into PM-CARES Fund while granting bail

On Friday, a High Court judge allowed bail to a former Member of Parliament as well as five others. While this by itself itself is not major news, the conditions stipulated have raised a few eyebrows.
As per a LiveLaw report that quoted the order, they each have to deposit Rs. 35,000 in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund otherwise known as the PM-CARES Fund. Additionally, they have also been asked to download the government's COVID-19 tracing app, Aarogya Setu.
The judge had also instructed the petitioners to submit a self attested copy of their Aadhar cards as well as provide their mobile numbers. They cannot change their numbers without permission while the case against them remains pending.
But who is person behind this order?
As per the order shared by Live Law, the order was passed by a sitting judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary.
According to a report by The Pioneer that credits news wire agency PNS, Justice Chaudhary hails from Ranchi and studied in Guru Nanak School before going to Delhi University and graduating with a degree in Physics. She later got her law degree from the same institution before returning to Ranchi.
Reportedly, she had been a counsel of the Indian government as well as working as a panel lawyer for different banks. She has also been a board member of the Jharkhand legal Services Authority.
A report by The Telegraph adds that she is considered to be an expert when it comes to issues such as taxation and debt recovery.
