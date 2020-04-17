'Donate Rs 35,000 to PM-Cares, download Aarogya Setu App': Jharkhand HC to petitioners while granting bail

In a remarkable move, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to a former MP and five others and directed them to deposit Rs 35,000 each in PM-CARES fund.

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary also directed the petitioners to download the Arogya Setu App after getting released, reported Live Law.

Former BPJ MP Som Marandi and five others had been booked for holding a ‘rail roko agitation’ in March 15, 2012.

Som Marandi was member of the 1998 Lok Sabha from the Rajmahal Constituency in Jharkhand.

For the uninitiated, the PM-CARES fund is a recent creation that is to be utilised for fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic and any similar issues that might arise in the future. In recent days, ordinary citizens and celebrities alike have come forward to donate to the fund.

Sonia Gandhi had recently urged PM Modi to transfer all money from the PM-Cares fund to the PM Disaster Relief Fund, of which she's a committee member.

Aarogya Setu, a coronavirus tracking app, was launched by the Union Health Ministry on April 2. Developed by the National Informatics Centre, a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the app helps users identify whether they are at a risk of COVID-19 infection.

The mobile app uses phone location and Bluetooth sensors to detect user's movements. If two people, who have installed the app, come in close proximity with each other and if one of them happens to be at a risk of the coronavirus infection, the other person will be immediately informed by a notification on his/her mobile phone. The app also provides precautionary measures that people can use to stay safe amidst the pandemic.

The Google Play description reads, "Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19."