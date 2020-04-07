Why Sonia Gandhi's call to move funds from PM-CARES to PM Relief Fund will be looked upon with suspicion

On Tuesday, as India continued its battle against the novel coronavirus, Indian Nation Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister urging the Centre to "transfer all money under PM-CARES fund to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund".

For the uninitiated, the PM-CARES fund is a recent creation that is to be utilised for fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic and any similar issues that might arise in the future. In recent days, ordinary citizens and celelebrities alike have come forward to donate to the fund.