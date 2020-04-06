War on Coronavirus: Modi govt to spend all MLPAD funds for 2 years to battle pandemic, MPs to take 30% paycut

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, the Union Cabinet on Monday decided to spend all MLPAD funds for 2 years to battle COVID-19 and with MPs taking a pay cut of 30 percent. The Union Cabinet approved Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. 1st April, 2020 for a year.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and adverse impact of outbreak of coronavirus in India. During a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for 2 years - Rs 7900 crores - will go to Consolidated Fund of India."