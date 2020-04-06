War on Coronavirus: Modi govt to spend all MLPAD funds for 2 years to battle pandemic, MPs to take 30% paycut

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, the Union Cabinet on Monday decided to spend all MLPAD funds for 2 years to battle COVID-19 and with MPs taking a pay cut of 30 percent. The Union Cabinet approved Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. 1st April, 2020 for a year.
The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and adverse impact of outbreak of coronavirus in India. During a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for 2 years - Rs 7900 crores - will go to Consolidated Fund of India."
"The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India," he added.
The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 65 foreign nationals.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)