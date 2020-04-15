Go Aarogya Setu Go: Modi govt's app pushes aside Pokémon GO to become fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users

The Government of India's mobile app for contact tracing and slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus has gained immense popularity in just a short while.

The app on Wednesday became the fastest even to reach 50 million users -- in a record breaking 13 days. The previous record holder had been Nintendo's popular augmented reality game, Pokémon GO. The earlier record had been set in 2016, with the app clocking 50 million downloads on Google Play over 19 days.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to Twitter to announce the same.

"Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 milion users, radio 38 yrs,television 13 yrs,Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days. #AarogyaSetu,India’s app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an App," he wrote.