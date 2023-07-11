Who Is Joker Felix? ‘Tik Tok Star’ Who Hacked His Former Employers To Death In Bengaluru

Twitter

In a shocking incident, the MD and CEO of a private tech firm were brutally hacked to death in Bengaluru's Amrutalli locality in broad daylight on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased are identified as Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of Aeronics Media Private and its CEO Vinu Kumar. Police said that a former employee of the company, identified as J. Felix aka Jocker Felix, a TikTok star has hacked them to death and they have launched a hunt for the accused and his associates.

Who is Jocker Felix and reason behind the brutal killings

Felix had worked at Aeronics Media Private in the past. After working there for a period of time, he left the organisation to start his own company.

Reports suggest that Felix hatched a plan to finish off Subramanya as he had become one of its major competitors for him in business.

As per reports, nearly nine hours before the murder, Felix posted a story on Instagram: “This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people.”

Felix posted a story on Instagram "hours before the murder" |

As per the police, Felix, accompanied by three others, had barged inside the Aeronics office in the evening on Tuesday and attacked the victims, who were working in first and third floors, respectively, with a sword and a knife before escaping from the spot.

Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. Their bodies have been shifted to the Manipal hospital for an autopsy. As it stands, an investigation is underway and police is on a lookout for the accused.