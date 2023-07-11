Bengaluru Crime: Ex-Employee Of Tech Company Flees After Murdering MD And CEO With Sword

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a tech company were murdered allegedly by a former employee. The ex-employee attacked the two with a sword while they were inside a flat of an apartment building in Amrutahalli, North East part of the city, police said.

MD Phanindra Subramanya and CEO Vinu Kumar of the Aeronics Internet Company breathed their last while being taken to the hospital.

The ex-employee named Felix who attacked the two is reportedly absconding.

The suspect had quit the company and began his own venture. However, it is being reported that the he held a deep grudge against Phanindra, who had expressed strong opposition to his industry practices.

Felix entered into the Aeronics office today at 4 PM. He carried a sword and a knife. He stabbed Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar and fled the scene.

Police has started probe to nab the absconding accused.

Aeronics Media Private Limited is a Private Limited company, incorporated on 7 November 2022. It is classified as a non-government company. It has its registered office in Bengaluru. The company maintains websites of other firms/does multimedia presentation work for other firms.