Delhi Crime: 2 Persons Shot Dead In Subhash Park Area; Probe On

Representative Image |

Delhi: Two persons were shot dead in Subhash Park area of north-east Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said. Both were shot dead within a distance of 300 metres and were known to each other, the police informed further.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, according to the police, they received word of the incident at 2:30 am on Tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Both Deceased Knew Each Other: Police

"...Two people were shot within 300 meters ...both the deceased knew each other...We got the information at around 2.30 am today..when our team reached the spot and started an investigation, we came to know that another person who was also shot dead is also from Subhash Park...Delhi police are now scanning CCTV cameras...We are questioning the eyewitnesses...This is a double murder case. Further investigation is underway," said DCP North East Joy Tirkey, Delhi while sharing details on the deceased.

Further details are awaited.