e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho is Hekani Jakhalu, the first woman to become MLA in Nagaland

Who is Hekani Jakhalu, the first woman to become MLA in Nagaland

She won in the Nagaland 2023 Assembly elections from the Dimapur-III district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Who is Hekani Jakhalu, the first woman to become MLA in Nagaland |

After winning a seat in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, Hekani Jakhalu of the NDPP made history by becoming the first woman from that state to hold the office of MLA.

She won in the Nagaland 2023 Assembly elections from the Dimapur-III district.

Read Also
Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman...
article-image

Studied in US

Jakhalu is a lawyer who studied in the US and is also a social entrepreneur. She uses YouthNet for outreach. YouthNet is a non-profit organization founded by her almost 2 decades ago to help the youth with their education, and help them develop and acquire life skills.

One of the four women among the 183 candidates

Jakhalu was one of four women among the 183 candidates who ran for the Nagaland assembly in 2023. She is 48 years old.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Hekani Jakhalu, the first woman to become MLA in Nagaland

Who is Hekani Jakhalu, the first woman to become MLA in Nagaland

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman...

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman...

Union Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships

Union Cabinet nod to sign contract with L&T for acquisition of three cadet training ships

Hathras rape-murder case: Delhi court acquits 3, one found guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: Delhi court acquits 3, one found guilty

Bihar: Hajipur court grants bail to Galwan martyr's father in memorial case

Bihar: Hajipur court grants bail to Galwan martyr's father in memorial case