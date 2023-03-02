Who is Hekani Jakhalu, the first woman to become MLA in Nagaland |

After winning a seat in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, Hekani Jakhalu of the NDPP made history by becoming the first woman from that state to hold the office of MLA.

She won in the Nagaland 2023 Assembly elections from the Dimapur-III district.

Studied in US

Jakhalu is a lawyer who studied in the US and is also a social entrepreneur. She uses YouthNet for outreach. YouthNet is a non-profit organization founded by her almost 2 decades ago to help the youth with their education, and help them develop and acquire life skills.

One of the four women among the 183 candidates

Jakhalu was one of four women among the 183 candidates who ran for the Nagaland assembly in 2023. She is 48 years old.