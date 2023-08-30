Who Is Geetika Srivastava? First Woman To Lead Indian Mission In Pakistan

IFS Geetika Srivastava | Twitter

In a historic first, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer Geetika Srivastava will become the first woman charge d'affaires in Indian mission in Islamabad, Pakistan. She is currently serving in the capacity of joint secretary at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the officials aware about the development, Srivastava will take assume the charge and post in Islamabad shortly. On the assignment, she will be succeeding Suresh Kumar as the latter is expected to return back to New Delhi.

Who is Geetika Srivastava?

Geetika Srivastava is a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. Her current role is that of a joint secretary in the MEA - Ministry of Evternal Affairs' in the Indo-Pacific wing.

Has completed two-year tenure in Indian Embassy In China

IFS Geetika Srivastava has a two-year stint in the Indian Embassy In China from 2007-2009. She also learnt Mandarin as part of the foreign language training. She was also at the Regional Passport Office in Kolkata. She also served as Director of the Indian Ocean Region division (IORD) in the MEA.

No high commissioners in missions in Islamabad and New Delhi since August 2019

The Indian and Pakistani missions in the capital cities of Islamabad and New Delhi have been without high commissioners since August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated by the government of India, ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Bilateral ties between India and Pakistan at an all time low

Bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries - India and Pakistan - has been cold for years now, following terror attacks and infiltration bids from Pakistan.

